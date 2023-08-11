Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Rob Gronkowski vacationing in Myrtle Beach

(@Gronk/Instagram)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A multi-time Super Bowl champion looks to be enjoying his time in Myrtle Beach!

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski posted to Instagram that he was vacationing in the Grand Strand with the following caption:

“Finally made it back to Myrtle Beach! When I was a kid, my family and I went to Myrtle Beach for Easter vacation every year… for a decade straight! We loved how many putt-putt courses there were, all the ice cream spots, and best of all, the beaches!! Being back there this week brought back so many wonderful memories, especially on the putt-putt course, one of my all-time favorite activities!!!”

@Gronk / Instagram

The man affectionately known as “Gronk” is a four-time Super Bowl champion as well as a five-time pro bowler and four-time AP First-Team All-Pro during his career playing for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retired following the 2021 season.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 10:47 a.m. on Highway 701 at Paradise Estates Drive.
Troopers: 1 dead, 15-year-old hurt after head-on crash near Conway
The heat index will reach near 100 on Friday.
FIRST ALERT: A few Friday storms ahead of sweltering hot weekend
A 5-car crash along Highway 501 heading toward Conway has closed one lane, according to Horry...
5-car crash clears on Highway 501 over Intracoastal Waterway Bridge
42-year-old Sequoia Williams is fresh out of jail accused of leaving six of her 11 young kids...
EXCLUSIVE: Pee Dee mom accused of child neglect blames TikTok challenge for charges
NOAA Outlook
FIRST ALERT: NOAA increases hurricane season prediction to ‘above normal’

Latest News

Some councilmembers said the committee has not necessarily done anything wrong but simply...
Surfside Beach suspends pier committee as project continues
Deputies were called out at 2:40 a.m. to the area of Deep Branch Road and Recreation Center Road.
1 killed, 1 hurt in Robeson County shooting
James Craig Bell, 63, the owner of Townsend’s Pharmacy, was sentenced to 24 months in prison...
Robeson County pharmacy owner, technician sentenced for healthcare fraud
The school will be under normal operation. However, out of an abundance of caution, the...
Investigation continues into social media threat against Waccamaw High School