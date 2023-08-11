Police: Laurinburg murder suspect arrested after being located in Dillon

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina murder suspect is now in custody after authorities found he had been staying across the state line.

The Laurinburg Police Department said 20-year-old Ernez Austin was arrested Thursday. Police said it was discovered Austin had been staying at a location on Garden Court. The Dillon Police Department, Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals all assisted in the arrest.

Austin was wanted in connection to an April shooting on Biggs Court that killed a 15-year-old and left a 19-year-old hurt.

He’s charged with first-degree murder as well as attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm within an enclosure and discharging a firearm in the city. Police said he was also served with an outstanding order charging him with failure to appear.

Austin waived extradition and was transported back to “North Carolina, where he’s being held with no bond.

