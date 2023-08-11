Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Two adults & teenager killed in Kill Devil Hills fire

Officials say two adults and a teenager inside the vacation rental were killed and others hurt.
Officials say two adults and a teenager inside the vacation rental were killed and others hurt.(CNN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina fire department says three people are dead and others are injured after an early morning house fire.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department says multiple fire departments responded to a home consumed by flames at 2:25 a.m.

Officials say the fire at the 1800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail killed two adults and a teenager and injured three others.

WITN is told two nearby homes also suffered from minor damage, and that those inside those homes made it out safe.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal, Dare County Fire Marshal, and the State Bureau of Investigations are investigating the cause of the fire.

The 75-year-old vacation rental home was required to have smoke detectors, but not sprinklers.

Other fire crews that helped at the scene include Southern Shores, Duck, Kitty Hawk, Colington, and Nags Head Fire Departments, along with Dare County EMS and the State Bureau of Investigations

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 10:47 a.m. on Highway 701 at Paradise Estates Drive.
Troopers: 1 dead, 15-year-old hurt after head-on crash near Conway
The heat index will reach near 100 on Friday.
FIRST ALERT: A few Friday storms ahead of sweltering hot weekend
A 5-car crash along Highway 501 heading toward Conway has closed one lane, according to Horry...
5-car crash clears on Highway 501 over Intracoastal Waterway Bridge
42-year-old Sequoia Williams is fresh out of jail accused of leaving six of her 11 young kids...
EXCLUSIVE: Pee Dee mom accused of child neglect blames TikTok challenge for charges
NOAA Outlook
FIRST ALERT: NOAA increases hurricane season prediction to ‘above normal’

Latest News

The fight took place on Thursday at Marlboro County High School.
District: Marlboro County asst. principal hurt while breaking up fight, video released
Some councilmembers said the committee has not necessarily done anything wrong but simply...
‘We need to get the pier open’: Surfside Beach planning soft opening for pier later this year, mayor says
The bridge on Highway 472 over Horsepen Creek recently had an inspection, according to SCDOT.
Horry County bridge closed for further inspection, repairs
Georgetown Police said a warrant round-up and traffic enforcement blitz on Thursday resulted in...
Georgetown Police warrant round-up, traffic blitz nets 11 arrests