North Myrtle Beach police encourage gun owners to learn concealed carry laws crossing state lines

By Julia Richardson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Carolina and South Carolina’s gun carry laws are different, and North Myrtle Beach police officers said gun owners crossing state lines often don’t understand the differences.

In 2021, South Carolina passed a law requiring people to get concealed weapons permits if they wish to open carry.

“It allows for them to get some type of training, so going through the concealed weapon course, getting some training with that, then getting a permit,” said Kyle Smith, training sergeant at North Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Gun owners with concealed carry permits can keep guns anywhere in their cars, but those without a permit have far more limited choices. If someone without a concealed carry permit wants to travel with a gun, it must be in its container, in the center console, in the glove compartment or in the trunk.

In North Carolina, those without a permit can drive around with their guns, as long as they keep them somewhere visible. Smith said that when officers do traffic stops, they see people scrambling to hide their guns or make sure their guns are visible and that lets him know drivers are not clear on state laws.

“There’s illegal aspects to it, where some people are trying to hide it,” said Smith. “But, in regards to the legal side of it, like your concealed weapon permit holder or someone has a gun where they’re legally allowed to, in a center console or glove box, now they think that because they’re getting pulled over, based on North Carolina’s laws, that they have to put that firearm in view so the officer knows they have one.”

He said this has safety implications for both citizens and officers.

“I think this causes some safety concerns, for not only the citizen that’s carrying the gun or has it in the vehicle but also for the officers,” he said. “A lot of times, we see somebody trying to manipulate a handgun or move it somewhere an officer can see it.”

But, Smith added that the way this can be avoided is simple.

“I ask that anybody coming from another state, whether it’s North Carolina or anywhere, please educate yourself on the gun laws in South Carolina.”

He also said South Carolina has reciprocity with several states, so those who have a CWP in one state may be able to legally carry it here in Palmetto state.

