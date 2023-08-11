Horry County bridge closed for further inspection, repairs

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is closing a Horry County bridge while officials continue to inspect the structure.

The bridge on Highway 472 over Horsepen Creek recently had an inspection, according to SCDOT.

After this inspection, the state agency deemed it necessary to close the bridge for further inspection.

SCDOT says they are working to determine repair plans.

“Motorists should use caution while driving in this area,” the state agency says.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.