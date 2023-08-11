Submit a Tip
Horry County bridge closed for further inspection, repairs

The bridge on Highway 472 over Horsepen Creek recently had an inspection, according to SCDOT.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is closing a Horry County bridge while officials continue to inspect the structure.

After this inspection, the state agency deemed it necessary to close the bridge for further inspection.

SCDOT says they are working to determine repair plans.

“Motorists should use caution while driving in this area,” the state agency says.

