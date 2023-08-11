Submit a Tip
Homicide investigation underway in Robeson County

Deputies were called out to the Deep Branch Road and Recreation Center Road area.
Deputies were called out to the Deep Branch Road and Recreation Center Road area.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is working on a homicide investigation near Pembroke Friday morning.

Deputies were called out to the Deep Branch Road and Recreation Center Road area. The two roads intersect near Purnell Swett High School.

No further details were made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

