Get enchanted with Long Bay Theatre as they present “Into the Woods”

By TJ Ross
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Long Bay Theatre is the best place to experience the magic of live theatre.

They offer an eclectic range of shows, from musicals to comedies to dramas.

Experience Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods, a spellbinding musical that weaves together beloved fairy tales.

Join Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and more on a thrilling journey of self-discovery, sacrifice, and consequences.

You can experience it now until August 27th at Dreamhouse Theatre.

Learn more and get your tickets here!

