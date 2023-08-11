Forestbrook Baptist Church is hosting its’ 6th Annual Bookbag Giveaway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mark your calendars for Forestbrook Baptist Church’s annual Book Bag Giveaway!

Beginning on Sunday, August 13th, gates open at 6:00 PM.

Pre-filled book bags with all your supplies for grades Pre-K through High School!

This is a free event, everyone is welcome!

Hot dogs & chips will be served.

Bags will be available first come, first serve.

Learn more here!

