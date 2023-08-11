Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Forestbrook Baptist Church is hosting its’ 6th Annual Bookbag Giveaway

By TJ Ross
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mark your calendars for Forestbrook Baptist Church’s annual Book Bag Giveaway!

Beginning on Sunday, August 13th, gates open at 6:00 PM.

Pre-filled book bags with all your supplies for grades Pre-K through High School!

This is a free event, everyone is welcome!

Hot dogs & chips will be served.

Bags will be available first come, first serve.

Learn more here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 10:47 a.m. on Highway 701 at Paradise Estates Drive.
Troopers: 1 dead, 15-year-old hurt after head-on crash near Conway
The heat index will reach near 100 on Friday.
FIRST ALERT: A few Friday storms ahead of sweltering hot weekend
A 5-car crash along Highway 501 heading toward Conway has closed one lane, according to Horry...
5-car crash clears on Highway 501 over Intracoastal Waterway Bridge
42-year-old Sequoia Williams is fresh out of jail accused of leaving six of her 11 young kids...
EXCLUSIVE: Pee Dee mom accused of child neglect blames TikTok challenge for charges
NOAA Outlook
FIRST ALERT: NOAA increases hurricane season prediction to ‘above normal’

Latest News

Grand Strand Today
Grand Strand Today - Long Bay Theatre Pt 1
Grand Strand Today
Grand Strand Today - Long Bay Theatre Pt 2
Caribbean Jerk Cuisine
Dining with Dockery: Caribbean Jerk Cuisine
Salt and Detox Oasis
Enjoy National Lazy Day with Salt and Detox Oasis