Forestbrook Baptist Church is hosting its’ 6th Annual Bookbag Giveaway
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mark your calendars for Forestbrook Baptist Church’s annual Book Bag Giveaway!
Beginning on Sunday, August 13th, gates open at 6:00 PM.
Pre-filled book bags with all your supplies for grades Pre-K through High School!
This is a free event, everyone is welcome!
Hot dogs & chips will be served.
Bags will be available first come, first serve.
