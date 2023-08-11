Florence man accused of shooting at deputies near I-95, sparked ‘intense manhunt’

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing a number of charges after allegedly opening fire at deputies on Interstate 95 earlier this week.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Clinton Williams was arrested Thursday and is charged with five counts of attempted murder, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities added Williams’s arrest stemmed from an incident on Wednesday, when deputies were conducting traffic enforcement on the interstate near the 160-mile marker. That’s when the deputies “came under intention gunfire directed from a vehicle on nearby Dunbarton Drive.”

No deputies were hurt and no property was damaged in the incident.

The suspected vehicle involved was then found abandoned at a nearby Days Inn. Williams was later taken into custody after what authorities described as an “intense manhunt” and search that included deputies at the sheriff’s office’s SWAT team.

As of Friday, online records show Wiliams remains at the Florence County Detention Center with no bond set.

