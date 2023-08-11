FIRST ALERT: A few storms later today, brutal heat returns over the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Plenty of sunshine this morning will give way to a few more clouds and storms today before the high heat & humidity ramp up for the weekend.

TODAY

It’s a beautiful start to the day with plenty of sunshine. If you need to get out & want to beat the heat, early is the time to do it!

Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s today as clouds build in before the storms. (WMBF)

As we head into the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s. The heat index will flirt with the 100° mark today as clouds filter in through the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon will give way to an approaching line of storms by the late afternoon and evening hours today.

A few storms will be around the area by the late afternoon & evening hours. A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out. (WMBF)

A quick disturbance will push a line of storms through the area for those happy hour & dinner plans today. A few of these storms could be on the strong side with frequent lightning, heavy rain & gusty winds. Thankfully, these storms won’t last long and not everyone will see those storm chances.

Things will begin to clear up as we head into the overnight hours and into the start of the weekend.

THIS WEEKEND

We drop the rain chances but increase the humidity through the upcoming weekend forecast. We will stay primarily dry so if you do see a stray shower or two it may cool you down from the heat that will build in this weekend.

Highs will be warm for the upcoming weekend with the low-mid 90s across the area. (WMBF)

Temperatures will climb to the low 90s for the beaches and inland areas will climb to the mid-upper 90s through the upcoming weekend. Heat index values will also be on the rise as the humidity builds in. Feels-like temperatures will will sit anywhere from 105-110, so it will be a dangerously hot weekend.

Brutal heat & humidity arrive for the end of the weekend and into next week. (WMBF)

That heat looks to continue into the start of next week with high heat index values for Monday and Tuesday despite the rain chances returning to the forecast. We won’t get a break from the humidity until the middle of next week as a weak front tries to swing through the area.

