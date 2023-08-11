Dining with Dockery: Caribbean Jerk Cuisine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s time for another Dining with Dockery & we’re so excited to head to Caribbean Jerk Cuisine.

If you’ve never been to Caribbean Jerk Cuisine, you’re missing out on amazing flavor. Located in downtown Conway on 4th Avenue, Caribbean Jerk Cuisine offers a variety of options for food for those lunch & dinner cravings.

Their menu is elaborate featuring fish, chicken, pork, oxtail & so much more! For a look at their menu, visit their website here.

In the full interview above, Andrew tries out some of their specialty items! You can watch that video before you plan you trip to Caribbean Jerk in the near future.

When you go, make sure you tell them Halley & Andrew from Grand Strand Today sent you.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.