1 killed, 1 hurt in Robeson County shooting

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is working on a homicide investigation near Pembroke Friday morning.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday morning shooting that left one person dead and another hurt.

Brooke Dial, 38, from Pembroke, was found dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called out at 2:40 a.m. to the area of Deep Branch Road and Recreation Center Road. The two roads intersect near Purnell Swett High School.

At the scene, investigators found Dial and another person shot. The other victim is receiving treatment and is expected to survive, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office did not mention any arrests or suspects in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

