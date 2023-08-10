Submit a Tip
Troopers: 1 dead, 15-year-old hurt after head-on crash near Conway

It happened at 10:47 a.m. on Highway 701 at Paradise Estates Drive.
It happened at 10:47 a.m. on Highway 701 at Paradise Estates Drive.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Thursday morning crash that left one person dead and a juvenile hurt.

It happened at 10:47 a.m. on Highway 701 at Paradise Estates Drive.

A 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south on the highway, and a 1988 Dodge pickup truck was going north. The Chevrolet truck crossed the center and hit the Dodge truck head-on, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The driver of the Dodge died, and the Chevrolet driver, a 15-year-old who was the sole occupant, was taken to the hospital, Bolt said.

Earlier in the day, the Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash involved entrapment, and one of the trucks overturned.

The Horry County Police Department and Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

