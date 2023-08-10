Submit a Tip
Sheriff’s office: No credible threat against Waccamaw High School found

The school will be under normal operation. However, out of an abundance of caution, the...
The school will be under normal operation. However, out of an abundance of caution, the sheriff’s office says there will be an increased police presence at the school.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says Waccamaw High School will be under normal operations after no credible threat against the school was found.

The sheriff’s office announced Wednesday night that they were working with the Georgetown County School District Safety Department to investigate a social media threat from a student.

After looking into it, investigators say there was no credible threat found.

“The person in the photo was identified, and a search warrant was executed at his home,” the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post. “No credible threats were found, and at no time were students or staff in danger.”

The school will be under normal operation Thursday morning. However, out of an abundance of caution, the sheriff’s office says there will be an increased police presence at the school.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

The school district issued the following statement on its Facebook page:

Please know that all threats to our schools are taken very seriously and are investigated thoroughly. If you discover anything that can assist in this investigation, please contact the GCSD Safety Department or the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office immediately. Information can also be submitted anonymously through the STOPit app.

