Report: Sexual relationship between Hartsville HS teacher, student started in 2022

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – An arrest report is providing new details surrounding a high school teacher’s arrest.

WMBF News obtained the arrest report for 44-year-old Obonyo Abongo on Thursday.

It states Hartsville High School contacted the Hartsville Police Department on Tuesday about a teacher having a relationship with a child.

Officers arrived at the school and spoke with the school’s principal and the student’s parents.

Police said an investigation revealed that a sexual relationship between Abongo and the student started in December 2022 and had been ongoing.

The arrest report also shows that police seized two computers, four phones, a hard drive and two flash drives from Abongo’s home.

The Darlington County School District released a statement stating that the district is fully cooperating with the law enforcement investigation and that Abongo is no longer an employee of the district.

According to online records, the charges against Abongo have changed.

He was originally charged with criminal sexual assault, but he is now charged with sexual battery with a student 16 to 17 years of age and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center shows his bond has been set at $75,000.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Abongo is still in jail.

