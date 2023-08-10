Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Preparations underway months ahead of Myrtle Beach Classic

By Teagan Brown
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Classic will be the first-ever PGA tournament event in the Grand Strand and whether you want to attend the event, or be a part of it, there’s opportunity everywhere.

The event will take place May 9 through May 12 at Dunes Beach and Golf Club and tickets will go on sale in the Fall. General admission will cost $50 while VIP packages and other benefits will cost more.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Some of the other opportunities you can pay for at the Classic will include Pro-Am days and even a potential junior golfer camp.

Tournament Director Darren Nelson said PGA knew how big the golf community was here and decided to host an event because of that passion for the sport.

“We’re excited to be one of 36 events on the regular season FedEx Cup schedule,” said Nelson. “There’s only 36 so to have this opportunity and a new event, we’re excited.”

While thousands of people will attend the event as spectators, there are also opportunities to be a part of the Classic as a volunteer.

“Right now we have a landing page, we’re collecting names and contact information,” said Nelson. “When we go live to the public in October, we’ll reach back out to those folks and put them through the official registration process, but MyrtleBeachClassic.com is where they can sign up right now.”

Outside of looking for volunteers, Nelson said they’re also looking for local charities to benefit from some of the proceeds this year.

“Year one we know whether this event makes a dollar or makes whatever amount, we’re gonna give over $200,000 back to local charities.”

