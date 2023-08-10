Submit a Tip
Pee Dee mom accused of child neglect blames Tik Tok challenge for charges

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - 42-year-old Sequoia Williams recently bailed out of jail after being accused of leaving six of her 11 young kids at home alone in March while she went out on an errand.

While some parents are pointing the finger at Williams for what happened next, she’s blaming social media.

“I got people that don’t even know me that want me to go to Hell, because they think I would do something like that to a child, and I wouldn’t,” said Williams.

Williams faces seven counts of unlawful conduct towards a child because of an accident that happened while she was out of the home. While they were alone, investigators said one of the children set a six-year-old child on fire.

Williams said her kids were trying a Tik Tok challenge involving a lighter.

She told WMBF News, “My kids, like any other kids, sometimes make dumb decisions. They did a Tik Tok that gone wrong. Will my kids be the first? Of course, they’re not. Will my kids be the last? I’m very sure they’re not.”

She said the challenge caused her 8-year-old son to get burns on his side, not her six-year-old.

Williams stated she has a court day in October.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said they cannot comment any further on William’s case at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

