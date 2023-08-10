Marion man sentenced to life in prison for killing Horry Co. grandmother plans to appeal sentencing

FLORENCE, S.C. - (WMBF) - Nearly a week ago, a Marion County man was sentenced to life in prison after he kidnapped and killed an Horry County grandmother, and now he plans to appeal.

A sentencing hearing was held on Aug. 3 for Dominique Brand after it had been delayed a couple of times since his conviction in September 2022.

The judge sentenced Brand to two life sentences plus 10 years in prison.

According to federal court records Brand intends to appeal his sentencing. To appeal, Brand has 14 days from the date of sentencing.

At this time, it is unclear on what grounds he intends to appeal.

A federal judge found Brand guilty back in September 2022 of kidnapping 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington from her home in Nichols in March 2021. He then forced her to drive him across state lines in North Carolina and back to South Carolina before shooting and killing her behind an abandoned grocery store.

Family members are remembering Mary Ann Elvington after the body of the 80-year-old woman was found in Marion County.

Prosecutors provided evidence showing Brand’s DNA in Elvington’s home and car and on a piece of frozen pizza they say he ate before her kidnapping.

Brand was convicted of three charges: kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder.

“Dominique Brand’s crimes were senseless, tragic, and irreversible,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs. “His conviction and life sentence reflect the commitment of the U.S. Attorney’s Office to working with our local, state, and federal partners to hold violent offenders accountable. We hope Ms. Elvington’s loved ones can find healing in knowing that justice has been served.”

The appeal document states Brand discussed his rights with his attorney and has selected that he wants to appeal his sentencing.

