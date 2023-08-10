Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Marion man sentenced to life in prison for killing Horry Co. grandmother plans to appeal sentencing

A sentencing hearing for Dominique Brand is scheduled for Thursday at the McMillan Federal...
A sentencing hearing for Dominique Brand is scheduled for Thursday at the McMillan Federal Building in Florence.((Source: HCPD))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. - (WMBF) - Nearly a week ago, a Marion County man was sentenced to life in prison after he kidnapped and killed an Horry County grandmother, and now he plans to appeal.

A sentencing hearing was held on Aug. 3 for Dominique Brand after it had been delayed a couple of times since his conviction in September 2022.

The judge sentenced Brand to two life sentences plus 10 years in prison.

According to federal court records Brand intends to appeal his sentencing. To appeal, Brand has 14 days from the date of sentencing.

At this time, it is unclear on what grounds he intends to appeal.

A federal judge found Brand guilty back in September 2022 of kidnapping 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington from her home in Nichols in March 2021. He then forced her to drive him across state lines in North Carolina and back to South Carolina before shooting and killing her behind an abandoned grocery store.

Family members are remembering Mary Ann Elvington after the body of the 80-year-old woman was...
Family members are remembering Mary Ann Elvington after the body of the 80-year-old woman was found in Marion County.(Source: Elvington family)

Prosecutors provided evidence showing Brand’s DNA in Elvington’s home and car and on a piece of frozen pizza they say he ate before her kidnapping.

Brand was convicted of three charges: kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder.

RELATED COVERAGE:

“Dominique Brand’s crimes were senseless, tragic, and irreversible,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs. “His conviction and life sentence reflect the commitment of the U.S. Attorney’s Office to working with our local, state, and federal partners to hold violent offenders accountable. We hope Ms. Elvington’s loved ones can find healing in knowing that justice has been served.”

The appeal document states Brand discussed his rights with his attorney and has selected that he wants to appeal his sentencing.

This is a developing story.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 71-year-old dies after single-car crash in Conway
Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes
Crews were called out at 5:13 a.m. to Highway 501 at W. Perry Road.
Coroner confirms 67-year-old dies after early morning crash on Highway 501
Sequoia Williams
6-year-old set on fire by another child after Florence Co. woman allegedly left them unattended
Sheriff’s office spokesperson Heather Pelham says the 36-year-old was found Tuesday morning at...
36-year-old drowns in Litchfield pool, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

School employee charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor
Murder suspect accused of inhumanely putting down horses, not burying them
Federal judge sentences wife in Florence Co. COVID-19 fraud scheme to 1 year in prison
Georgetown Co. deputies, school district investigating social media threats against Waccamaw High School