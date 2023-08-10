Submit a Tip
Man out on bond charged in Marlboro County shooting

Carlos Antonio Fletcher, 36, of Wallace, is facing several charges, including assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Marlboro County deputies say a man previously charged in a 2022 shooting is now the suspect in a Wednesday shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Carlos Antonio Fletcher, 36, of Wallace, is facing several charges, including assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The sheriff’s office was called out at 9 p.m. to Cheraw after hearing about two people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at a hospital.

At the hospital, investigators determined the shooting happened at a home on Warden Lane in the Wallace area. Deputies say the shooting happened after an argument.

After conducting a search warrant and collecting evidence at the home, deputies identified Fletcher as the shooter.

Fletcher was out on bond for attempted murder in relation to a 2022 shooting in the county, according to authorities. The sheriff’s office says they were able to locate Fletcher and take him into custody by using his GPS ankle monitoring.

Fletcher is currently booked in the Marlboro County Detention Center.

