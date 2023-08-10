Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man facing charges after his dog dies while hiking in the heat, police say

A hiker was arrested after one of his dogs died while they were out on a Phoenix-area hiking...
A hiker was arrested after one of his dogs died while they were out on a Phoenix-area hiking trail.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A hiker in Arizona is facing charges after one of his dogs died while they were out hiking.

KPHO reports that 29-year-old Daniel Milunovic was on the Piestewa Peak Trail with his two dogs Wednesday afternoon when they got overheated.

First responders were called to the trail by Milunovic for assistance.

However, once firefighters arrived at the scene, they said one of his dogs had already died.

Phoenix Fire Technical Rescue teams walked Milunovic and his second dog to the base of the mountain.

Firefighters said they helped the second dog rapidly cool down while Milunovic declined further medical treatment.

Authorities said animals are allowed on many Phoenix-area trails if the temperature is below 100 degrees, but dogs are not permitted on the Piestewa Peak Summit Trail at any point during the year.

Weather gauges near Piestewa Peak at the time of the medical call Wednesday recorded temperatures of 99 to 100 degrees.

According to police, Milunovic faces charges that include neglect of animals. The Arizona Humane Society also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 71-year-old dies after single-car crash in Conway
Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes
Crews were called out at 5:13 a.m. to Highway 501 at W. Perry Road.
Coroner confirms 67-year-old dies after early morning crash on Highway 501
Sequoia Williams
6-year-old set on fire by another child after Florence Co. woman allegedly left them unattended
Sheriff’s office spokesperson Heather Pelham says the 36-year-old was found Tuesday morning at...
36-year-old drowns in Litchfield pool, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Conway Dollar General stores operating without A/C
School employee charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor
Murder suspect accused of inhumanely putting down horses, not burying them
Mother accused of child neglect tells her side of the story
Federal judge sentences wife in Florence Co. COVID-19 fraud scheme to 1 year in prison