‘It’s really hot’: Conway Dollar General stores dealing with no air conditioning during summer heat

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Dollar General off of Highway 378 is just one of the most recent stores in Conway to have its air conditioning system break and they are not the only ones dealing with extreme heat inside.

“I’m not going to lie,” said Aaron Britton, a regular customer at the Dollar General store off Highway 378.“It’s really hot in there.”

Many of the stores in the chain across Conway are going through similar issues. Having air conditioning that doesn’t work leaves their employees to work and their customers to shop in brutal and often dangerous temperatures.

Employees said temperatures broke 100 degrees inside the store one day.

“I heard them talking,” said Britton. “They said one day it was 105 degrees in here.”

Attorney John Leiter said while OSHA laws don’t state specific temperatures for people to work in, the federal regulations put in place make the OSHA laws effective for worker safety and have standards for indoor air quality.

“There needs to be the kind of air quality inside a building that won’t dangerously affect an employee, and that could conceivably include temperature ranges,” said Leiter.

Dollar General Public Relations released a statement that said, “Our teams are working diligently with vendors to repair the air conditioning units at our stores in Conway, SC.”

Leiter said the best thing an employee can do if they’re in an unsafe work situation is to report it.

“Go to the South Carolina Department of Labor or to the federal government that oversees the OSHA laws, and let them begin an investigation,” said Attorney Leiter.

Dollar General Public Relations said affected stores are currently operating on modified hours.

