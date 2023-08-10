Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘It’s really hot’: Conway Dollar General stores dealing with no air conditioning during summer heat

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Dollar General off of Highway 378 is just one of the most recent stores in Conway to have its air conditioning system break and they are not the only ones dealing with extreme heat inside.

“I’m not going to lie,” said Aaron Britton, a regular customer at the Dollar General store off Highway 378.“It’s really hot in there.”

Many of the stores in the chain across Conway are going through similar issues. Having air conditioning that doesn’t work leaves their employees to work and their customers to shop in brutal and often dangerous temperatures.

Employees said temperatures broke 100 degrees inside the store one day.

“I heard them talking,” said Britton. “They said one day it was 105 degrees in here.”

Attorney John Leiter said while OSHA laws don’t state specific temperatures for people to work in, the federal regulations put in place make the OSHA laws effective for worker safety and have standards for indoor air quality.

“There needs to be the kind of air quality inside a building that won’t dangerously affect an employee, and that could conceivably include temperature ranges,” said Leiter.

Dollar General Public Relations released a statement that said, “Our teams are working diligently with vendors to repair the air conditioning units at our stores in Conway, SC.”

Leiter said the best thing an employee can do if they’re in an unsafe work situation is to report it.

“Go to the South Carolina Department of Labor or to the federal government that oversees the OSHA laws, and let them begin an investigation,” said Attorney Leiter.

Dollar General Public Relations said affected stores are currently operating on modified hours.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 71-year-old dies after single-car crash in Conway
Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes
Crews were called out at 5:13 a.m. to Highway 501 at W. Perry Road.
Coroner confirms 67-year-old dies after early morning crash on Highway 501
Sequoia Williams
6-year-old set on fire by another child after Florence Co. woman allegedly left them unattended
Sheriff’s office spokesperson Heather Pelham says the 36-year-old was found Tuesday morning at...
36-year-old drowns in Litchfield pool, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Conway Dollar General stores operating without A/C
School employee charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor
Murder suspect accused of inhumanely putting down horses, not burying them
Mother accused of child neglect tells her side of the story
Federal judge sentences wife in Florence Co. COVID-19 fraud scheme to 1 year in prison