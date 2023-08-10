‘It needs to change’: Loris residents push to update decades-old animal care laws

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - Some Loris residents are making it clear they are not all bark and no bite when it comes to protecting animals within the city.

South Carolina Animal Voice Alliance President Lynn Greco is pushing the Loris City Council to update its decades-old animal care laws.

Animal care laws in Loris have been around since the 1970s, and Greco said they simply do not do enough to protect animals.

Greco believes the current laws do not hold those who mistreat animals accountable.

Tethering, improper shelter, food and water are all issues not addressed in the city’s current animal care laws. A Loris resident could leave their dog chained up outside in the heat virtually without consequences.

Greco said she has spoken in front of the city council three times so far and will not stop until there is change.

“The squeaky wheel gets the oil,” Greco said. “I’m not going away. I’m in this for the duration until these things get passed.”

Loris animal hospital owner and Veterinarian Dr. Julie Hartman also shared her concerns with the city council at its last meeting.

One rule requires animal owners to bring their pets in for rabies shots at least once a year. However, Hartman said once a year sometimes is not enough to protect your pets anymore.

“There’s no requirements on any other vaccines,” Hartman said. “There are no requirements on even your sick animals keeping them confined so they’re not spreading disease. Disease is something we see in the veterinary profession, and I’ve seen rabies cases in that area.”

Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson said he wants to get the animal care laws updated, but it is not clear if changes will be brought up at the next council meeting.

