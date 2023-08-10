Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘It needs to change’: Loris residents push to update decades-old animal care laws

Some Loris residents are making it clear they are not all bark and no bite when it comes to protecting animals within the city.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - Some Loris residents are making it clear they are not all bark and no bite when it comes to protecting animals within the city.

South Carolina Animal Voice Alliance President Lynn Greco is pushing the Loris City Council to update its decades-old animal care laws.

Animal care laws in Loris have been around since the 1970s, and Greco said they simply do not do enough to protect animals.

Greco believes the current laws do not hold those who mistreat animals accountable.

Tethering, improper shelter, food and water are all issues not addressed in the city’s current animal care laws. A Loris resident could leave their dog chained up outside in the heat virtually without consequences.

Greco said she has spoken in front of the city council three times so far and will not stop until there is change.

“The squeaky wheel gets the oil,” Greco said. “I’m not going away. I’m in this for the duration until these things get passed.”

Loris animal hospital owner and Veterinarian Dr. Julie Hartman also shared her concerns with the city council at its last meeting.

One rule requires animal owners to bring their pets in for rabies shots at least once a year. However, Hartman said once a year sometimes is not enough to protect your pets anymore.

“There’s no requirements on any other vaccines,” Hartman said. “There are no requirements on even your sick animals keeping them confined so they’re not spreading disease. Disease is something we see in the veterinary profession, and I’ve seen rabies cases in that area.”

Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson said he wants to get the animal care laws updated, but it is not clear if changes will be brought up at the next council meeting.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the call, including the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad’s Water...
3 rescued from sinking boat off N. Myrtle Beach coast; boat still at sea
Ricky Shaw, 43, of Little River, was pulled from the pool on Sunday, according to Chief Deputy...
Coroner’s office: 43-year-old drowns in Horry County pool
The town administrator said construction on the pier is expected to be completed at the end of...
Surfside Beach Town Council discusses April 2024 grand opening ceremony for pier
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her

Latest News

42-year-old Sequoia Williams is fresh out of jail accused of leaving six of her 11 young kids...
EXCLUSIVE: Pee Dee mom accused of child neglect blames TikTok challenge for charges
The school will be under normal operation. However, out of an abundance of caution, the...
Investigation continues into social media threat against Waccamaw High School
A level one risk is out for the area today. A strong storm or two remains possible but the...
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat is lower today, a few storms around
Jeffrey Garland
‘Dedicated to his job’: CCU police officer, former HCS board member dies