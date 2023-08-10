Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County Schools principal shares back-to-school tips for parents

By Julia Richardson
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Parents, students and staff are preparing for Horry County Schools’ first day on Aug. 21. For teachers, preparing for the first day of school is a process.

“The building’s been abuzz for a while, and so they are busy thinking of every single detail,” said Waccamaw Elementary School principal Leslie Huggins. “There is not anything that they leave untouched.”

And it’s not just teachers -- Huggins knows parents have a lot on their plates this time of year, too. The additional stress can cause anxiety, but she said communication is key.

“If they know their child is afraid of something, nervous about something, and we can know that ahead of time, we can work with school counselors to support them...we can help you,” she said.

But, Huggins said communicating with your child about how they may be feeling about the transition is also important.

“They may not volunteer their fears, so ask them, and let them talk about it, and validate their fears, don’t just brush them off,” said Huggins.

Huggins said to help those first-day-of-school jitters, getting into a routine early helps, so kids and parents feel more prepared, whether that means new wake-up times or eating meals faster.

“Routine is definitely the key to survival through the school year,” said Huggins.

And, staff want parents to feel just as welcome at the school as their kids do.

“School is a place for them, too. School is just as much of an extension of the community for them as it is for their kids,” said Huggins. “So, visit your child’s school, get to know your child’s teacher, get to know the staff in the office so that you can connect and you feel a part.”

As parents prepare for back-to-school, you can visit the back-to-school section of the WMBF News website for helpful information.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the call, including the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad’s Water...
3 rescued from sinking boat off N. Myrtle Beach coast; boat still at sea
It happened at 10:47 a.m. on Highway 701 at Paradise Estates Drive.
Troopers: 1 dead, 15-year-old hurt after head-on crash near Conway
Ricky Shaw, 43, of Little River, was pulled from the pool on Sunday, according to Chief Deputy...
Coroner’s office: 43-year-old drowns in Horry County pool
The town administrator said construction on the pier is expected to be completed at the end of...
Surfside Beach Town Council discusses April 2024 grand opening ceremony for pier
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

Horry County principal shares back-to-school tips for parents
McMaster signed State House bill H.4023 at the State House Thursday
SC governor signs First Steps bill at State House
A new guide for teachers is designed to help middle and high school students learn about state...
SC Dept. of Revenue offering guides to help teachers teach taxes
The new school year means new students, new teachers, and now, for South Carolina schools, a...
SC schools can now have supply of overdose-reversal drugs under new law