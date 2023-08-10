Submit a Tip
Georgetown Co. deputies, school district investigating social media threats against Waccamaw High School

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Waccamaw High School parents and students can expect heightened security as Georgetown County law enforcement looks into social media threats made against the school.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said they’re working with the Georgetown County School District Safety Department as they investigate a social media threat made against the high school.

The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on what the threat was, just that it was made against Waccamaw High School.

They said an update would be released before classes are scheduled to begin in the morning and extra precautions will be taken to ensure student safety.

This is a developing story.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

