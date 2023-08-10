Submit a Tip
Florence County man accused of shaking 5-month-old, causing multiple injuries

Arodi Pena
Arodi Pena(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing charges after allegedly shaking a child earlier this year, according to authorities.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Arodi Pena was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Investigators said the charges stem from an incident in January that happened on Olanta Highway in Effingham.

The sheriff’s office added that the child involved, who was five months old at the time, was taken to a hospital in Charleston where they had “multiple injuries consistent with physical abuse, most likely caused by violent shaking.” It’s unclear what Pena’s relationship is with the child.

As of Thursday, online records show Pena is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

