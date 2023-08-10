Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: A few Friday storms ahead of sweltering hot weekend

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Typical August weather returns on Friday with plenty of heat and humidity and a few storms at times. Hotter and even more humid weather arrives for the weekend.

FRIDAY

Friday will see morning temperatures starting out in the middle 70s under fair skies and high humidity. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb to near 90 on the beaches and into the lower 90s inland. High humidity will push the heat index to around 100 through the afternoon and evening.

The heat index will reach near 100 on Friday.
The heat index will reach near 100 on Friday.(WMBF)

A scattering of storms is likely late in the day and potentially into the evening. Not everyone will see storms with the rain chance at 40%.

THIS WEEKEND

High pressure will be in control of the forecast through the weekend resulting in building heat and even higher humidity. The result will be a sweltering weekend forecast.

Very hot and humid Saturday.
Very hot and humid Saturday.(WMBF)

Saturday afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 90s on the beach and the lower to middle 90s inland. With an influx of even higher humidity, the heat index will climb to near 105. Rain chances will be slim at 20%.

Sunday will see the heat build a bit more as afternoon temperatures climb a few degrees higher. The result will be the heat index reaching as high as 105 to 110. Once again, the chance of an afternoon storm is only 20%.

Blazing heat and humidity.
Blazing heat and humidity.(WMBF)

Excessive heat and humidity will continue into early next week.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

