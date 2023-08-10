FIRST ALERT: NOAA increases hurricane season prediction to ‘above normal’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Add NOAA to the list of outlooks that now call for an above normal hurricane season.

NOAA released an update to the hurricane season forecast, now calling for an active season with 14-17 named storms, 6-11 hurricanes and 2-5 major hurricanes. This comes just a week after Colorado State updated their forecast to remain on the “above normal” trend.

The latest outlook from NOAA calls for a "above normal" hurricane season. (WMBF)

Despite a developing El Niño, both outlooks mentioned the record warm Atlantic Ocean waters. Those record temperatures in the Atlantic will provide more fuel for any storm that develops and actually move into those areas. The latest outlook mentions how those water temperature should be able to counteract the El Nino conditions through the peak of hurricane season.

Our next named storm on the list is Emily. Right now, there’s no chance for development in the Atlantic. As things change, it’s important to stay up to date with the First Alert Weather team.

