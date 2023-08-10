Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: NOAA increases hurricane season prediction to 'above normal'

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Add NOAA to the list of outlooks that now call for an above normal hurricane season.

NOAA released an update to the hurricane season forecast, now calling for an active season with 14-17 named storms, 6-11 hurricanes and 2-5 major hurricanes. This comes just a week after Colorado State updated their forecast to remain on the “above normal” trend.

Despite a developing El Niño, both outlooks mentioned the record warm Atlantic Ocean waters. Those record temperatures in the Atlantic will provide more fuel for any storm that develops and actually move into those areas. The latest outlook mentions how those water temperature should be able to counteract the El Nino conditions through the peak of hurricane season.

Our next named storm on the list is Emily. Right now, there’s no chance for development in the Atlantic. As things change, it’s important to stay up to date with the First Alert Weather team.

Our WMBF First Alert Weather team wants the community to be as prepared as possible before, during and after the storm hits. Be sure to visit our First Alert Hurricane Center for tips on what you can do to be ready before, during & after the storm.

