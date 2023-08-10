FIRST ALERT: Few strong storms today, isolated severe storm possible

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A fast moving round of storms will move in this morning and into the middle of the day. A few of these storms could be severe, especially inland from the beaches.

TODAY

Storms are moving through Tennessee this morning and will push into the Carolinas for the morning commute. All of this comes with the quick-moving disturbance in the upper-levels of the atmosphere. This disturbance along with the heat & humidity will set the stage for a few strong storms as we head into the middle morning hours and through lunchtime here in the Pee Dee & Grand Strand.

A LEVEL 2 threat is out for inland areas. Meanwhile for the Grand Strand, it's a LEVEL 1 risk today. (WMBF)

A LEVEL 2 severe weather risk is in place from northern Horry County through the Pee Dee. The Grand Strand is under a LEVEL 1 severe storm risk.

Storms will move into the Pee Dee starting around 9-10 AM this morning. (WMBF)

A fast moving line of storms will continue to move in from the west today. The most likely areas to see storms will be within that LEVEL 2 risk area with more isolated storms in the LEVEL 1 area. Storms will begin to move into the Pee Dee from 9 AM to 10 AM this morning. Those storms will continue to push east, eventually working through Scotland & Robeson Counties by Noon today.

The best chance for the beaches to see storms will be from 11 AM to 1 PM today. (WMBF)

For the Grand Strand, storms will be more isolated but the main timing of storms still remains from 11 AM to 1 PM for Horry County. Once again, the further north you are, the better you chance for storms today. The general timing for the entire event looks to be from 9 AM - 1 PM.

There's a good indication that we are DONE with the storms by 1 PM today. (WMBF)

With stronger winds aloft, a few storms will be capable of producing a few damaging wind gusts today.

The strongest winds will be to the north & there's a chance that a few storms could bring the stronger winds aloft down to the surface. We will keep an eye on the wind as the storms move through. (WMBF)

A small but non-zero tornado risk exists as well. Thankfully, due to an earlier arrival of these storms, our atmosphere will not have as much time to heat up and become even more unstable.

The tornado potential remains very low but not zero with this incoming line of storms. (WMBF)

As the line of storms moves out of here for the middle of the day, sunshine will return! The temperatures should respond nicely into the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat index today will climb above 100° again this afternoon.

INTO THE WEEKEND

We will hold onto the risk for showers & storms for Friday. Thankfully, our severe weather threat is limited with the strongest storms being down in the LowCountry on Friday. However, there’s still a good chance for some stronger storms during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s for the beaches with the lower 90s inland.

Storms continue for Friday before the forecast dries out for the weekend. It's hot & humid with just a stray shower or storm for Saturday & Sunday. (WMBF)

The weekend will feature building heat and humidity as temperatures reach the lower 90s at the beach and mid to upper 90s inland. The heat index will be near or above 105 through the weekend. The forecast remains mostly dry with just a stray shower or storm possible.

