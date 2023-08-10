Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Enjoy National Lazy Day with Salt and Detox Oasis

By TJ Ross
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Halotherapy or better known as “Salt Therapy " can be compared to relaxing on the beach soaking up the salty sea air which offers many more aids than just relaxation.

Your body uses salt to balance fluids in the blood and maintain healthy blood pressure, and it is also essential for nerve and muscle function.

They also host spa parties as well!

Discover Salt and Detox Oasis and find out what they can do for you!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the call, including the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad’s Water...
3 rescued from sinking boat off N. Myrtle Beach coast; boat still at sea
Ricky Shaw, 43, of Little River, was pulled from the pool on Sunday, according to Chief Deputy...
Coroner’s office: 43-year-old drowns in Horry County pool
The town administrator said construction on the pier is expected to be completed at the end of...
Surfside Beach Town Council discusses April 2024 grand opening ceremony for pier
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Jeffrey Garland
‘Dedicated to his job’: CCU police officer, former HCS board member dies

Latest News

Coastal Grand Mall
Get our Back to schools fashions or get ready for fall at Coastal Grand Mall
Caribbean Jerk Cuisine
A flava to remember at Caribbean Jerk Cuisine
The Art of Law
Check out local author Thomas W. Winslow
Rumble in the Jungle King Mackerel Tournament
Here’s what you need to know about Sportsman’s Choice Rumble In The Jungle King Mackerel Tournament