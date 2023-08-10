Submit a Tip
Darlington man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Florence bar

Torress Kwame Burgess
Torress Kwame Burgess
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington man is accused of shooting a person inside a Florence bar during an argument in April, according to the Florence Police Department.

FPD arrested 33-year-old Torress Burgess on Wednesday after a months-long investigation into a shooting at the Creekside Bar and Grill around 11:30 p.m. on April 27, 2023. Officers responded to a call of a man with a gun and when they arrived they discovered Burgess had allegedly shot a victim during an argument.

The report states Burgess drove off before officers arrived at the bar.

EMS took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Burgess was held at the Darlington County Detention Center before being transferred to the Florence County Detention Center. He faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a pistol and driving under suspension.

He was denied bond during a hearing on Thursday morning.

