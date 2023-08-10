Critical injuries reported in Conway area crash; lanes blocked

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area of Highway 701 as they respond to a crash with critical injuries.

Crews were called out at 10:55 a.m. to N. Highway 701 and Paradise Estates Drive.

The fire rescue says it was a two-vehicle crash with entrapment. They also say one of the vehicles involved overturned.

Currently, lanes of traffic are blocked in the area, according to officials.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

The Horry County Police and Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.

