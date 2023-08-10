Submit a Tip
5-car crash closes one lane on Highway 501 over Intracoastal Waterway Bridge

A 5-car crash along Highway 501 heading toward Conway has closed one lane, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
A 5-car crash along Highway 501 heading toward Conway has closed one lane, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.(Source: SCDOT)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A heads up for drivers during the afternoon rush hour along Highway 501.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, a crash has closed the left lane of Highway 501 on the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge heading toward Conway.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash and told WMBF News that five cars were involved.

The agency added that one person was hurt in the crash but they are expected to be OK.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

