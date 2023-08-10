1 hurt in Horry County 3-vehicle crash
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue says one person is being taken to the hospital after a Thursday afternoon crash.
Crews were called out at 12:59 p.m. to Highway 501 at Highway 22.
The three-vehicle crash has blocked one Aynor-bound lane, according to the fire rescue.
“Please avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on scene,” the agency stated in a Facebook post.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.