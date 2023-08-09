USPS worker sentenced in COVID fraud sceme; trial pending for 2 SC workers charged

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A USPS worker charged in a COVID fraud scheme operation that was run with the alleged help of two other workers from South Carolina has been sentenced.

Federal online records show Tiffany McFadden, of New York, was sentenced to 37 months in prison. Once she is released from prison, McFadden will be on supervised release for five years.

She pleaded guilty to attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud with forfeiture allegations after creating false PPP loan applications with the personal information of putative PPP loan applicants. She used that information to create tax documents and other paperwork for fake businesses.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the majority of the around 400 fraudulent PPP loan applications were South Carolina applicants.

Cherry Lewis, of Johnsonville, and Keisha Lewis, of Hemingway, allegedly assisted McFadden in the scheme by requesting and receiving blank and fillable tax forms from McFadden and used the documents to assist others in completing fraudulent PPP loan applications.

A news release from the DOJ further alleges both Cherry and Lewis personally received at least one fraudulent PPP loan.

The scheme resulted in more than $1 million in fraudulent PPP loans, and according to evidence presented at the workers’ January bond hearing, the number could be as high as $8 million.

Cherry and Keisha’s trials have been moved back to September after a continuance motion was granted, according to federal records.

