Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Teen fired gun near 2 Georgetown schools; no threat to schools, police say

(MGN Online)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a 17-year-old after they said the teen fired a gun just down the road from Georgetown Middle School and Georgetown High School.

Police received a shots fired call around 8 a.m. Wednesday on Falcon Court, which is within walking distance of the two schools.

When officers arrived, they found the teen that fired the gun.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a handgun by a minor.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Police said there was no threat to Georgetown Middle School or Georgetown High School.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 71-year-old dies after single-car crash in Conway
Crews were called out at 5:13 a.m. to Highway 501 at W. Perry Road.
Coroner confirms 67-year-old dies after early morning crash on Highway 501
Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes
Sequoia Williams
6-year-old set on fire by another child after Florence Co. woman allegedly left them unattended
Sheriff’s office spokesperson Heather Pelham says the 36-year-old was found Tuesday morning at...
36-year-old drowns in Litchfield pool, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

School employee charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor
Murder suspect accused of inhumanely putting down horses, not burying them
43-year-old drowns in Horry County pool
Ricky Shaw, 43, of Little River, was pulled from the pool on Sunday, according to Chief Deputy...
Coroner’s office: 43-year-old drowns in Horry County pool
Obonyo Mathew Abongo is charged with criminal sexual assault with a minor less than 16 years old.
Darlington County school employee charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor