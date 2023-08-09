Teen fired gun near 2 Georgetown schools; no threat to schools, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a 17-year-old after they said the teen fired a gun just down the road from Georgetown Middle School and Georgetown High School.

Police received a shots fired call around 8 a.m. Wednesday on Falcon Court, which is within walking distance of the two schools.

When officers arrived, they found the teen that fired the gun.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a handgun by a minor.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Police said there was no threat to Georgetown Middle School or Georgetown High School.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.