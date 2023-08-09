Surfside Beach Town Council votes to change name of downtown district

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Surfside Beach Town Council hopes a new name change will encapsulate the town’s downtown area now and in the future.

The council voted to change the name of their downtown district at a Tuesday night meeting.

The area known as the “Entertainment District,” or “E-district,” in Surfside Beach will now be known as “Pier Village.”

Surfside Beach Public Information Officer Tabitha Mull says restaurants and shops around the area have all agreed on the name. Mull also says many of the businesses are already using the new name.

“People resonate with, like little names of areas, from a tourist perspective,” said Mull.

The new name comes as the town prepares to open its multi-million dollar state-of-the-art pier.

The latest projects to finalize the pier include getting signs up and pouring concrete for the parking lot.

Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer recognizes opening the pier has taken much longer than anticipated. He says they have had multiple setbacks but have made it through each one.

“It’s a process,” said Hellyer. “You have to remember that when we’re building this pier, we had COVID come in, we had a supply chain problems, everybody has money problems, and we dealt with it. It took longer than normal, but we’re here.”

There is no set date on when the pier will be open, but officials are hopeful it will be by the end of the month.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.