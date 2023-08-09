Surfside Beach Town Council discusses April 2024 grand opening ceremony for pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grand opening ceremony for the new Surfside Beach Pier could be happening in April 2024, but you may be able to walk on the pier sooner than that.

During the Surfside Beach Town Council meeting on Tuesday leaders discussed a grand opening ceremony for April 2024 with a soft opening taking place in October 2023.

Town Administrator Gerald Vincent said construction is expected to be completed by the end of August. He added that once the town gets the certificate of occupancy the pier will be open to the public in September.

Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer recognized that opening the pier has taken much longer than anticipated. He said they have had multiple setbacks but have made it through each one.

“It’s a process,” said Hellyer. “You have to remember that when we’re building this pier, we had COVID come in, we had a supply chain problems, everybody has money problems, and we dealt with it. It took longer than normal, but we’re here.”

On top the pier opening discussion, the town council voted to change the name of their downtown district.

The area known as the “Entertainment District,” or “E-district,” in Surfside Beach will now be known as “Pier Village.”

Surfside Beach Public Information Officer Tabitha Mull said restaurants and shops around the area have all agreed on the name. Mull added that many of the businesses are already using the new name.

“People resonate with, like little names of areas, from a tourist perspective,” Mull said.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.