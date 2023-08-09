Submit a Tip
State troopers track down stolen vehicle, save owner’s dog caught inside

State troopers in New York helped save a dog that was caught in a stolen vehicle.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUBURN, N.Y. (Gray News) - Authorities in New York recovered a stolen car along with a dog that was caught inside over the weekend.

According to New York State Police, troopers spotted a vehicle last Sunday that was reported stolen from the Waterloo Premium Outlets.

They pulled the vehicle over and ended up arresting the two men inside.

Authorities identified the men as 45-year-old Charles Donato and 41-year-old Jay Garrigan Jr. They were taken into police custody and are facing charges that include criminal possession of stolen property.

During the traffic stop, troopers also said they found the vehicle owner’s dog, Glenn. They said he was taken out of the car in good health.

Troopers were able to return Glenn and the stolen car back to the owner.

Donato and Garrigan Jr. were transported to the Cayuga County Jail for their arraignment.

