S.C. families relying on benefits have a new way to shop for fresh foods

The Women Infant & Children Farmers Market Nutrition Program is now offering two electronic payments to purchase fresh foods.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Women Infant & Children Farmers Market Nutrition Program is now offering two electronic payments to purchase fresh foods.

Shoppers can now use their $25 benefits at farmer’s markets with either a mobile app or card rather than paper checks.

WIC FMNP Program Manager Nakell Matthews said processing the checks became difficult for local farmers, so many stopped taking them.

She said this is a big step toward bringing the decades-old program into the future.

“Online banking and the use of debit and credit cards is how most of us make those purchases,” Matthews said. “So we’re definitely proud that we set a new standard that will sustain the WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program for years to come.”

Matthews said now local farmers will get payments directly into their accounts rather than what used to be a weeks-long process.

“They won’t have to keep up with their checks or go to the bank to deposit checks,” Matthews said. “This process will eliminate any banking fees from errors with processing paper checks that use to be very expensive for our farmers.”

The new electronic payments also will aim to speed up the overall process for shoppers.

Horry County is one of 15 counties in the state offering the new changes.

For a list of participating health departments and more information on the FMNP, click here.

