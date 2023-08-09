Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man sleeping in parking garage hit, killed by car

Police believe the victim was sleeping just behind the parking garage door, and the driver could not see him. (KUTV via CNN)
By KUTV Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) - A Utah man is dead after police say he was hit by a car while sleeping at the entrance of an apartment building’s parking garage.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle called 911 shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from an apartment building in Salt Lake City. He reported he had hit a man at the building’s parking entrance, according to police.

Paramedics responded and found the victim with critical injuries. Lifesaving measures were performed, and the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say they believe the victim was sleeping just behind the parking garage door.

“The driver was unable to see him as the door came up, and he just pulled forward and hit the individual,” said Detective Dalton Beebe, a Salt Lake City Police public information officer.

Police believe this was an accident. They say the driver was cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2023 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 71-year-old dies after single-car crash in Conway
Crews were called out at 5:13 a.m. to Highway 501 at W. Perry Road.
Coroner confirms 67-year-old dies after early morning crash on Highway 501
Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes
Sequoia Williams
6-year-old set on fire by another child after Florence Co. woman allegedly left them unattended
Sheriff’s office spokesperson Heather Pelham says the 36-year-old was found Tuesday morning at...
36-year-old drowns in Litchfield pool, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Police believe the victim was sleeping just behind the parking garage door, and the driver...
Man fatally struck by car while sleeping in apartment's parking garage
People celebrate the defeat of Issue 1 during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus,...
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Crews were called out at 5:13 a.m. to Highway 501 at W. Perry Road.
Coroner confirms 67-year-old dies after early morning crash on Highway 501
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
Winning numbers drawn for $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot