Man charged in Florence County stabbing

Donnie James Logan is charged with attempted murder.
Donnie James Logan is charged with attempted murder.(Florence County Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a 41-year-old man in connection to a Tuesday stabbing.

Donnie James Logan is charged with attempted murder.

Deputies were called out at 4:40 a.m. to the Days Inn on West Lucas Street.

At the scene, they found the victim, who had been stabbed in the abdomen. The victim was then taken to the hospital for treatment. The wound is believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Logan was found a short time later and taken into custody.

Logan is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.

