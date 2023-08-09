How Daniel’s Law could have helped mother who abandoned baby in North Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a baby was left abandoned in a bush Sunday afternoon, officials are reminding people of Daniel’s Law.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services, (DSS), said under Daniel’s Law instead of abandoning a baby up to 60 days old in dangerous circumstances a person can surrender the unharmed child at a designated safe haven.

It comes after 21-year-old Britney Wheatle didn’t follow Daniel’s Law over the weekend when police say she left her newborn baby in the bushes of a North Myrtle Beach neighborhood landing her in cuffs.

Safe havens include fire departments, hospitals or hospital outpatient facilities, law enforcement agencies, and places of worship while it’s staffed.

Some cities do have baby boxes, which is a safety device provided for under the state’s Safe Haven Law and legally permits a person in crisis to safely, securely, and anonymously surrender if they are unable to care for a newborn.

A person would place a baby inside of it and officials in the department where the baby box is installed will get a notification to come and get the baby.

While the Grand Strand doesn’t have any, Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s Captain John Evans said they’re always ready to help.

“Obviously, we’ll make sure that everything is okay with the child physically first, but any kind of help they need or whatever for that child, if they don’t think they can take care of them,” said Evans. “ We’d rather them bring them to us where we can help them find that extra help.”

After being surrendered to a baby box, DSS will then take legal custody of the child, and then place the child in a licensed foster home.

“When parents make the incredible decision to surrender an infant, they’re making the best judgment for not only themselves, but for that baby, but also for the family that’s going to be able to adopt,” said DSS representative Connelly-Anne Ragley.

