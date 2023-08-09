Submit a Tip
Funeral arrangements, visitation announced for late Dillon Co. sheriff

Since announcing the sheriff’s passing, support and love have flooded social media, with other...
Since announcing the sheriff's passing, support and love have flooded social media, with other state sheriffs and leaders sending condolences.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office announced the plans to lay their leader, who died suddenly, to rest.

Sheriff Douglas Pernell’s visitation is on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. at Manning Baptist Church in Dillon.

A funeral will follow the next day at the Florence Center. It will start at 2 p.m.

“We ask you to continue to pray for the family of Sheriff Douglas Pernell, his friends, the staff of Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Dillon County,” the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post.

Since announcing the sheriff’s passing, support and love have flooded social media, with other state sheriffs and leaders sending condolences.

RELATED: ‘He was a good man’: Dillon County community mourns loss of beloved sheriff

Pernell’s autopsy was held in the Grand Strand Tuesday morning. As of writing, a cause of death has not been released.

