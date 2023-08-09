Florence Co. first responders reflect during first anniversary of paramedic killed in crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - On August 9, 2022, Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver was responding to a crash on Pamplico Highway when a car sped through the accident site, killing both her and biker Cedric Gregg.

Now, one year later, law enforcement officials are reflecting on the tragic event.

“It’s senseless, negligent,” said Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. “No regard for human life.”

Joye said this past year has been a “rough road” for Florence County emergency personnel.

“It’s been a year, but it seems like it’s been a month,” said Joye. “I pray for the EMS family; I know it’s been tough on them.”

The suspect, Jacqueline Williams, was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless homicide. 12th Circuit solicitor Ed Clements said cases like these have been backlogged.

“We fully anticipate this case to go to trial, and we will be ready,” said Clements. “As soon as we’re able to get in the courtroom, we’ll be there.”

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lcpl. Lena Butler said Move Over Laws and slowing down for emergency scenes are vital, as crashes in which emergency personnel are hit doing their jobs are on the rise.

“Anytime there’s an unfortunate traffic event that involves our first responders or citizens, it’s always heartbreaking,” said Butler.

Now, the county just wants closure, both for their employees and the victims’ families, even though they said they will be forever impacted.

“It hits home, you know,” said Joye. “Why? The big question is why.”

And for Clements, it’s a case he said he won’t soon forget.

“I think a lot about it, even though I’ve got several murders ahead,” he said. “This case will stick with me for the rest of my life.”

