FIRST ALERT: Dry today, a few strong storms Thursday

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Enjoy the brief break from the triple digit heat index today! It won’t last long before things turn miserable again for the end of the week.

TODAY

Highs today will be in the lower 90s for inland areas, while the beaches stay in the upper 80s to right around 90°. The humidity is still relevant today, but won’t make it feel like the triple digits this afternoon. Our heat index should range from 94-98° for anyone heading to the beach or pool.

It's still a warm day, but the humidity is slightly lower for those outdoor plans.(WMBF)

If you need to capitalize on this forecast, today is the day to get those outdoor plans done. We heat up and bring back storm chances starting tomorrow & through the weekend.

TOMORROW

Highs will remain on the warm side for Thursday ahead of storms that will move into the area. Highs will be in the lower 90s again on Thursday with the mugginess making it feel like 103-105° throughout the afternoon hours on Thursday.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s with a few storms around.(WMBF)

With an approaching cold front & high humidity, the Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a LEVEL 2 severe weather risk for Thursday afternoon.

A Level 2 threat remains in place for part of the area on Thursday. While there's still a lot of uncertainty, a few strong storms cannot be ruled out.(WMBF)

Right now, there’s still some uncertainty in the coverage of those showers & storms based on two scenarios. The first scenario would bring the initial round of showers & storms into the Carolinas through the middle of the morning and into the midday hours. If this happens, our atmosphere will have limited time to heat up & provide energy for stronger storms. While severe weather still couldn’t be ruled out with this scenario, it would be a less likely scenario for severe weather.

A few strong storms will be possible as we head into the forecast for Thursday.(WMBF)

The second idea would suggest showers & storms wouldn’t arrive into the Carolinas until the afternoon & evening hours. This scenario would favor the potential for a few more strong storms throughout the day with gusty winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado threat. Right now, our forecast remains with a 40% chance of storms from the late morning hours through the afternoon. A few strong storms cannot be ruled out, but we’re not expecting a big time severe weather maker. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be our main threats.

INTO THE WEEKEND

Heading into the weekend, we remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A hot & humid forecast sticks around with pop up showers & storms each afternoon. Rain chances are more isolated for Saturday with a 20% chance of showers & storms. By Sunday, we’ll bring that back up to 30%. If you have plans for the weekend, stay cool! The heat index will make a run for 105-108°. It’s going to be hot & humid!

High heat & humidity will continue into the weekend with the heat index climbing into the 105-108° range.(WMBF)

