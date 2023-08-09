Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

DHEC: Fox tests positive for rabies in Florence County, pet exposed

File photo
File photo(U.S. Department of Agriculture / CC BY 2.0)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - State officials said a fox tested positive for rabies in the Pee Dee.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said that the fox was found near East Cricklewood Drive and Hopkins Court. The fox was submitted for DHEC testing on Aug. 4 and was confirmed to have rabies three days later.

DHEC added that a dog was also exposed in the area and is being quarantined. No humans are known to have been exposed as of Wednesday afternoon.

Those who may have come into contact or have pets who may have been in contact with the fox or another animal that potentially has rabies are asked to call DHEC’s Public Health Florence office at (843) 661-4835 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 71-year-old dies after single-car crash in Conway
Crews were called out at 5:13 a.m. to Highway 501 at W. Perry Road.
Coroner confirms 67-year-old dies after early morning crash on Highway 501
Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes
Sequoia Williams
6-year-old set on fire by another child after Florence Co. woman allegedly left them unattended
Sheriff’s office spokesperson Heather Pelham says the 36-year-old was found Tuesday morning at...
36-year-old drowns in Litchfield pool, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

School employee charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor
Murder suspect accused of inhumanely putting down horses, not burying them
43-year-old drowns in Horry County pool
A few severe storms are possible through midday Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe storms possible Thursday