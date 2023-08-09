DHEC: Fox tests positive for rabies in Florence County, pet exposed

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - State officials said a fox tested positive for rabies in the Pee Dee.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said that the fox was found near East Cricklewood Drive and Hopkins Court. The fox was submitted for DHEC testing on Aug. 4 and was confirmed to have rabies three days later.

DHEC added that a dog was also exposed in the area and is being quarantined. No humans are known to have been exposed as of Wednesday afternoon.

Those who may have come into contact or have pets who may have been in contact with the fox or another animal that potentially has rabies are asked to call DHEC’s Public Health Florence office at (843) 661-4835 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.