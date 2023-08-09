Submit a Tip
‘Dedicated to his job’: CCU police officer, former HCS board member dies

Jeffrey Garland
Jeffrey Garland(Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A member of the Horry County community who dedicated his life to public service has died.

Coastal Carolina University sent an email, letting the campus know that one of its police officers, 53-year-old Jeffrey Garland, died on Tuesday.

He had been an officer with the CCU Department of Public Safety for 10 years.

“Jeffrey came to CCU after a successful career with the S.C. Department of Revenue. He was originally hired as a part-time officer but was always willing to work extra hours to fill in where needed,” Chief David Roper said. “It was important to him that we always had adequate officers available no matter the circumstance. He was dedicated to his job and took pride in keeping our campus community safe. He will definitely be missed.”

Before his time at Coastal Carolina University, Garland was an officer with Aynor Police Department, according to his obituary.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson posted about Garland passing and offered his condolences to his family.

“I have known and worked with Jeffrey Garland for many years both at the Aynor Police Department and the Coastal Carolina University Department of Public Safety,” Richardson said. “We are all saddened by his loss. His family will need our prayers and support in the days to come. Jeffrey was only 53 years old.”

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson and staff offer their condolences to the family of Jeffrey Garland and the...

Posted by Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Garland was also a former member of the Horry County Board of Education.

According to Garland’s obituary, his funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Salem Baptist Church. The burial will follow.

