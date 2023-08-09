Darlington County school employee charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Hartsville High School employee is behind bars after being accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Obonyo Mathew Abongo is charged with criminal sexual assault with a minor less than 16 years old.

Darlington County School District spokesperson Audrey Childers says Abongo was arrested by Hartsville police on Tuesday.

Childers says the arrest is related to allegations that he “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a high school student in the Darlington County School District.”

“The safety of our students is our highest priority,” Childers says. “The district is cooperating fully with the law enforcement investigation.”

Hartsville Police Department spokesperson Michelle Brown says a report on Abongo’s arrest is not yet available.

Abongo is currently booked in the Darlington County Detention Center.

He is no longer employed with the district, according to Childers.

