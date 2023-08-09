Darlington County murder suspect accused of inhumanely putting down horses, not burying them

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman accused in a deadly Pee Dee shooting is facing new animal-related charges, according to authorities.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Alison Ward is accused of inhumanely putting down multiple horses on Joye Road in the Lamar area. Deputies said the bodies of the horses “had been left out in a pasture at this location to rot and decay and were not properly disposed of.”

Arrest warrants state the incident happened on or around June 1.

Ward was arrested last month in connection to a shooting on June 29 that also happened on Joye Road. Arrest warrants state she allegedly shot the victim in the back of the head with a .40 caliber pistol.

In addition to murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Ward now faces three additional counts of failure to bury a dead animal.

Online records show she’s being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

