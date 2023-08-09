Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Cybercrime reporting data likely not ‘consistent or complete,’ government watchdog finds

FBI reported over $10 billion lost to cybercrime in 2022
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) has found the U.S. lacks comprehensive cybercrime data and monitoring, “leaving the country less prepared to combat cybercrime.”

GAO Director of Information Technology and Cybersecurity Marisol Cruz Cain said a dozen federal agencies work to detect, investigate and prosecute cybercrimes, such as credit card fraud or identity theft.

But Cain said because there is not an official definition of cybercrime, data collection is likely inconsistent and incomplete.

“So, each of the 12 entities that are involved in looking at cybercrime in some different way have a different definition of how they’re interpreting what a cybercrime is,” Cain explained. “We definitely need one definition for cybercrime! And that’ll allow you to measure them against each other and really find out what the impact is.”

The Better Cybercrime Metrics Act enacted by Congress last year required the Department of Justice to develop definitions and categories for cybercrimes in its national reporting system, which should help law enforcement agencies comprehensively track and monitor these crimes.

Cain said the damage caused by cybercrime impacts the public in many ways, with children and the elderly being especially vulnerable.

Cain suggested several ways consumers can protect themselves:

  • Use all available phone and security protection
  • Create complex passwords and use two-factor authentication whenever possible
  • Do not click on unknown links
  • Listen to your gut – if something feels off, it probably is

The FBI has more information and cyber safety tips

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 71-year-old dies after single-car crash in Conway
Crews were called out at 5:13 a.m. to Highway 501 at W. Perry Road.
Coroner confirms 67-year-old dies after early morning crash on Highway 501
Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes
Sequoia Williams
6-year-old set on fire by another child after Florence Co. woman allegedly left them unattended
Sheriff’s office spokesperson Heather Pelham says the 36-year-old was found Tuesday morning at...
36-year-old drowns in Litchfield pool, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

School employee charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor
Murder suspect accused of inhumanely putting down horses, not burying them
43-year-old drowns in Horry County pool
President Joe Biden greets Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, center, along with Sen. Ben Ray Lujan,...
Biden pitches his economic policies as a key to manufacturing jobs revival
File photo
DHEC: Fox tests positive for rabies in Florence County, pet exposed